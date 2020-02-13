Martha McKinneyDec. 13, 1929 - Feb. 11, 2020Martha Sue Miller McKinney passed away in Carrollton, Texas, on February 11, 2020. Graveside Services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 15, at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, February 14, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.She was born in Waco and grew up in Crawford, Texas, on the family farm/ranch. Her parents were Irene L. Hamilton Miller and Roy B. Miller. Martha attended Crawford schools, then TCU and subsequently Baylor University, graduating in 1951 with degrees in Art and Geology. She married Robert Lloyd McKinney Jr. in 1951. For the next 5 years she worked for the USGS, surveying the United States from California to Maine, North Dakota to Florida. She had her first son, David, in 1953 in Sacramento California. Her second son, James, was born in Waco in 1956.Martha painted her entire life, mainly in oils. She was very active in the Waco and Texas arts community, including CASA, and sold paintings through festivals and commissions for many years. She was a homemaker until she served as the activity director for YWCA starting in 1970, including teaching art classes. She then went to work for American General Insurance and became an underwriter. In her spare time, she returned to Baylor to study history in the mid 70's. Martha was very active in the community as she was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, Waco Historic Foundation, First Presbyterian Church, and later First United Methodist Church. Martha was the Family Genealogist.She is predeceased by her parents; sister Betty Joe Miller and her husband, Robert.She is survived by sons; David and wife, Karla, of Austin, and James and wife, Susan, of Carrollton; grandchildren, Jenny Bourque of Washington, DC, and Jeff McKinney of Carrollton; step granddaughter, Kim Sanchez of Austin; brother, William "Bill" Miller of Georgetown; sister, Sara Lou Bruns of Austin; and numerous nieces, a nephew, and cousins.Martha's death is mourned by many friends and family who enjoyed her strength of spirit, generosity, guidance, compassionate heart, and attention to details. She was admired for her bravery and good humor in facing the cruel loss of memory that occurs with Alzheimer's. Martha was a good daughter, sister, wife, aunt, neighbor, friend, and an unfailingly supportive mother who will be deeply missed.The family encourages those who loved her to reach out to each other and celebrate Martha's life in their reminiscing. Please, in lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Association Dublin Historical Society for Restoration of the William T. Miller 1882 Grist Mill, P. O. Box 155, Dublin, Texas 76446.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
