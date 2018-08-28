Jennifer McKinneyApril 25, 1972 - Aug. 24, 2018Jennifer Jean McKinney, 46, of Lacy Lakeview, passed away suddenly at her residence Friday, August 24, 2018. Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, August 30 at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Terry Wilkerson officiating. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 29 at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco.Jennifer was born April 25, 1972 in Waco to her loving parents, Jimmy and Hilda (Kornegay) Courtney. After graduating from Connally High School in 1990, she started her career with Fleetwood Mobile Homes. After leaving her Fleetwood family, she then joined her sisters' business, Courtney's Boutique. She was passionate about serving her customers, many of which became personal friends. Family was what Jennifer lived for. If anyone had a chance to talk with her, you can guarantee she would mention Cameron, Conner, Harper, or Hayes. Her grandchildren were her biggest pride and joy in life. She was the biggest cheerleader and support system for any member of her family. She was beautiful, a joy to be around, and full of life. She was a longtime member of Oaklawn Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmy and Hilda Courtney; and sister, Penny Wade.Survivors include her sons, Cameron McKinney and fiance' Robin Valadez, and Conner McKinney; grandchildren, Harper McKinney and Hayes McKinney; brother, Charles Courtney and wife, Karen; sister, Vickie Yarbrough and husband, Allan; nieces and nephews, Kassi and husband, Seth; Barton, Chance and wife Haley, Courtney, Andrew and wife Caroline; Adam, and Alex; great nephew, Adam Shane; five aunts, Bobbie, Melba, Ruby, Lillie and Carolyn; and many dear and close friends, and a special love for "Mama Jo" and Rick.Pallbearers will be Jennifer's sons and nephews.Memorials may be made to "The Learning Center" at Oak Lawn Baptist Church (2501 Behrens Circle, Waco 76705).Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
