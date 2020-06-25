Arnold McKinney
Jan. 11, 1933 - April 18, 2020
Arnold "Job" McKinney, beloved husband, father, and "Pappy", passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020, at the age of 87 in Hutto, TX.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 27, at Bellmead Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the American Alzheimer's Association or to the Scottish Rite Hospital.
