Arnold McKinney

Jan. 11, 1933 - April 18, 2020

Arnold "Job" McKinney, beloved husband, father, and "Pappy", passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020, at the age of 87 in Hutto, TX.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 27, at Bellmead Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the American Alzheimer's Association or to the Scottish Rite Hospital.

