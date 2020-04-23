Arnold Mckinney
Jan. 11, 1933 - April 18, 2020
Arnold Clayton Mckinney was born January 11, 1933, to Allen Mckinney and Nellie Pittman Mckinney in Petros, TN.
Arnold married the love of his life, Doris James, on April 30, 1953, in Waco, TX.
Arnold is survived by his wife of 67 years; two daughters, Pamela Dvoracek of Hutto, TX, Brenda Huffman and husband, Randy of Waco, TX; five grandchildren, Amy Podsednik and husband, Jason, Brad Hoskins, Jessica Mendiola and husband, Edgar, John Dvoracek and wife, Virginia, Brandy Richardson and husband, Coty; eight great-grandchildren, Macy, Jersey, Ashlee, Shandy, Cadience, Anson, Emric, and Koen.
Due to social restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the American Alzheimer's Association or to the Scottish Rite Hospital.
