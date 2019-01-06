Jack B. McKenzieDecember 4, 1948 - December 31, 2018Jack Barry McKenzie, 70, of Waco, passed away Monday, December 31, 2018, at a local care center. Military graveside services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. No visitation is planned.Survivors include his siblings, Earle King, Mark King, Joanne Ozier, Linda Webb, and Elton Rex McKenzie.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

