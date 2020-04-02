Elda M. McKenzie
July 2, 1935 - March 31, 2020
Elda Mae McKenzie, 84, of Lorena, went to be with her Heavenly Father, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Elda Mae was born July 2, 1935, in Waco, Texas. She married the love of her life, Bobbie E. McKenzie, and traveled around the world for the United States Airforce. They loved square dancing and traveling to McAllen, Texas, for camping trips. She enjoyed crafts, raising her grandkids, and playing cards with friends and her numerous Lorena women's clubs that she attended. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Lorena.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobbie Eugene McKenzie; brothers, Billy and Pete Magee; sister, Corrine Neckar and niece, Patricia Garner. She is survived by her daughters, Sheri Abbe and Lori Lovins and husband, William; grandchildren, Amanda Roberts and Brandon Abbe; sister, Zelda Garner; numerous, nieces, nephews and beloved friends.
