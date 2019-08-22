Nancy McIntoshOct. 21, 1930 - Aug. 18, 2019Nancy Irene McIntosh, age 88, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, in the Willis Nursing and Rehabilitation Home. A private burial next to her husband will take place in Oakwood Cemetery in Waco.Nancy was born October 21, 1930 in Lily, Ky, one of nine children born to James and Hettie Baker. Nancy was raised on a farm and loved planting a garden, canning vegetables, and the smell of the country air. She never forgot her Kentucky roots.She and her husband, James Jim McIntosh, were married for 61 years and resided for the majority of those years in Cincinnati, OH and enjoyed visiting New Richmond, OH often. Nancy moved to Texas in the year 2000 to be near family. She was a loving wife and devoted mother. Her strong will and faith always was there to sustain her in good times and bad.Nancy is survived by her children, James Paul McIntosh and wife, Sandy, Joyce McIntosh Figgins and husband, Charles R. Figgins, and David McIntosh and wife, Marilee. She is also survived by her grandchildren, James Chadwick McIntosh, Russtel R. Marmon and Talton Figgins; and two great-grandchildren, Russell and Raelene Marmon.The family would like to thank the staff at The Willis Nursing and Rehabilitation home for the care of Nancy.Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
