Kathryn Sue McHargueJan. 8, 1932 - Oct. 14, 2018Mrs. Kathryn Sue Bell McHargue, 86, of Richland passed away, Sunday, October 14, 2018, in her home surrounded by her loving family.Mrs. McHargue was born, January 8, 1932, in Waco, to Walter F. and Lillie Melasky Bell. She graduated from Waco High School and shortly afterwards married Jerald McHargue in September 1951. They were happily married for 61 years prior to his death in 2012. Family was extremely important to Sue and she demonstrated this by being a stay at home mom and a wonderful homemaker. While living in Irving, Sue enjoyed square dancing and being a member of her Bingo club. She also enjoyed going to Branson to be a part of the atmosphere and watch the shows. After Jerald's retirement, they moved to Richland where they were able to enjoy country living.Sue was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Denise Gillentine and Brother, Walter "Buddy" Bell.She is survived by her sons, Paul McHargue and David McHargue; grandchildren, Matthew Isabell, Crystal Tucker, Becky Coon, Andrew McHargue, Trevor McHargue and Frank Leyva and wife, Tracy.Funeral services will the 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 17, 2018, at the Blair-Stubbs Funeral Home Chapel, with the Reverend Justin Colquette officiating. Interment will follow in the Mexia cemetery. Pallbearers will be Andrew McHargue, Matthew Isabell, Frank Leyva, Trevor McHargue, Donnie Tucker and Jonathan Coon. Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at the funeral home.Sue's family would like to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to Hand & Hand Hospice in Corsicana and her special caregiver, Shellia Bluitt.Please visit www.blair-stubbs.com to leave a message for her family or to sign the guest book.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
