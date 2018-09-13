Jimmie Hewlett McHargueNov. 13, 1918 - Sept. 11, 2018Jimmie Hewlett McHargue, 99, passed away, Tuesday, September 11, 2018. Funeral services will be held at Pecan Grove Funeral Home located at 3124 North Robinson Dr. in Waco, Friday, September 14, with a viewing at 9:00 a.m. and service at 10:00 a.m. The service will be officiated by Pastor Juneroy Nugent. Interment will immediately follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Park. Flowers can be sent directly to Pecan Grove Funeral Home.Hewlett was born in Leon Junction, TX, November 13, 1918. She graduated from Gatesville High School and spent most of her adult life in Waco and Robinson. Hewlett married Harmon McHargue in 1940 and had three children - Gayle, Iris, and Judy. She spent a long and happy career as a dietician and baker for the RISD. Many people knew her simply as "Mrs. Mac" and loved to get a piece of one of her cakes, pies, or desserts. God gave her a special gift of baking and she used that gift to share both her love and God's love with family, friends, and the community. She was an avid reader and loved gardening. Her favorite Bible verse was Proverbs 3: 5-6.Hewlett was a devoted member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Waco and loved the Lord with all her heart. She volunteered for Meals On Wheels, wrote letters of encouragement and support to young, incarcerated women, and was a friend to many. She dearly loved her children and grandchildren and spent many nights singing them to sleep and telling them stories of her childhood during the Great Depression.She was preceded in death by her husband, Harmon; and her son, Gayle.Hewlett is survived by her loving daughters, Judy Gray and Iris O'Leary; daughter-in-law, Donna McHargue; son-in-law, Marion Gray; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

