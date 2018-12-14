Mike McGregorSeptember 20, 1950 - December 13, 2018Mike McGregor, of Waco, passed away Thursday, December 13, 2018. Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, December 15, at First Baptist Church Woodway. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, December 14, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.He is survived by his wife, Deborah; mother, Peggy; and children, Mogan, Lindsay, Kyrbie, Victoria, and Gracie.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

With deepest sympathy,

T. Bradford Willis

