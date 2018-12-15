Michael McGregorSept. 20, 1950 - Dec. 13, 2018Michael Adams McGregor joyfully entered the presence of the Lord on Thursday, December 13, 2018, surrounded by his family. Celebration of Life service will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 15, at First Baptist Church Woodway, with The Rev. Ronnie Holmes officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.Mike was born September 20, 1950, in Waco, Texas, to the late Jack D. Adams and Peggy Hicks. Following Jack's death in the 1953 Waco Tornado, Charles B. McGregor later became his father with the marriage to Peggy. Mike attended Baylor University in 1968, became a Financial Advisor in the 1970s and was employed by Merrill Lynch at the time of his passing. He adored his family, singing country music with his kids, fishing and being "Gunny" to his grandkids, and being his wife's biggest champion.Mike was preceded in death by his fathers, Jack D. Adams and Charles B. McGregor.Mike is survived by his wife, Deborah McGregor; mother, Peggy McGregor; sisters, Ellen White and husband, Greg, Jeannie Thurmond and husband, Al, and Becky Adkins and husband, Lynn; daughters, Morgan McGregor, Lindsay McGregor, Kyrbie White and husband, Will, Victoria Brown and husband, Nick, and Gracie McGregor; and seven grandchildren.Pallbearers are Nick Brown, Cam Bryant, Lane Bryant, Ed King, Shelby King, Jim Martin, Cory Vinson and Will White.Memorials may be made to First Baptist Woodway, Church of the Open Door, or Care Net Pregnancy Center.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.