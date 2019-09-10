Marea McGregorJune 3, 1920 - Sept. 7, 2019A caring and loving wife and mother, Dora Marea McGregor, 99 of Woodway passed away September 7, 2019. Services will be held at 11 am on Thursday, September 12 at OakCrest Funeral Home with the Rev. Ronald A. Cansler, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 11 from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home.Marea was born June 3, 1920 in Wickes, Arkansas to George and Lee Davis. She moved to San Diego, CA in 1942 where she met and married Donald McGregor on January 24, 1943. She was a very active member of San Diego First Baptist Church and helped start two Southern Baptist missions, one of which was started in her home.After 51 years they moved to Woodway in 1993. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Woodway, a member of Celebrations Singers Choir, and a member of Four Seasons Garden Club.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald McGregor; sister, Opal Reno; and three brothers, Whitson, Lester and Hugh Davis.Survivors include her daughter, Donna Cansler and husband, Ronald of Flowery Branch, GA; son, Wilson "Bud" McGregor and wife, Linda of Woodway; grandchildren, Tracey Smith and her husband, Michael, Ronald Cansler, Jr. and wife, Melinda, April Jenkins and husband, Jeff, Kristin McGregor and husband, Tan Huynh, and Alison Weeks and her husband, John; great-grandchildren, Kayla Armstrong and her husband, Promise, Erin Cansler, Jeffrey, Clayton, and Owen Jenkins, Kendal and Katelyn Weeks; godchildren, Layla and Walter Davis; and several nieces and nephews.Honorary pallbearers are Michael Smith, Jeff Jenkins, Tan Huynh, John Weeks, Jeffrey, Clayton and Owen Jenkins, and Walter Davis.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marea's name may be made to First Baptist Church of Woodway, Providence Hospice or the charity of your choice.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.