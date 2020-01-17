Daphne McGowenAug. 10, 1941 - Jan. 13, 2020Daphne Rose Maeker McGowen passed away on January 13, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.Daphne was born in Lubbock, Texas, August 10, 1941 to Robert Maeker and Luceil Rose Maeker. She was the oldest of three children and the firstborn grandchild in the Rose family. Daphne attended Texas Tech University before marrying LeRoy McGowen on May 14, 1960.Daphne and her family moved to various locations throughout Texas including Sherman, Tyler and Waco from 1970 until 1984 when the family permanently moved back to Waco, Texas. Daphne was employed by Baylor University for more than 20 years where she developed many lifelong friendships and where she took many students under her protective wing.Daphne had an infectious smile and is described by those who knew her as the kindest, sweetest soul one would ever meet. Daphne's spirit and legacy lives on through her four children (Lisa Meadows, Leslie Mitchell, Jennifer Goldston and Dave McGowen), ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren – all of which were the absolute joy and light of her life.The family would like to express its deep appreciation to the dedicated caregivers at Westview Manor (McGregor, Texas), Hearthstone Health Center (Round Rock, Texas) and Guiding Hospice/Transitions Hospice (Round Rock, Texas).In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association (https://www.alz.org/).You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
McGowen, Daphne
To plant a tree in memory of Daphne McGowen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.