Jerry McGeheeSept. 3, 1945 - Oct. 20, 2019Jerry Lynn McGehee, 74, passed Sunday, October 20, 2019, at his home in Ashtabula, Ohio, with his wife by his side. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 28, at Chapel Hill Memorial Park in Waco, Texas.Jerry was born September 3, 1945, in Corsicana, Texas, to Curtis and Billie Dee McGehee. He was a graduate of Mildred High School and later attended East Texas State University, where he graduated with his BS and MS in education. After forty years of teaching in agriculture, shop and special education, he retired. Jerry was also a chimney sweep for more than thirty years and owned a fireplace shop in Corsicana.He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Jeffrey Lynn McGehee.He is survived by his wife, Barbara Lago-McGehee of Ashtabula; son, James McGehee of Alvarado, Texas; daughter, Kimber Johnson and husband, Warren, of Flint, Texas; and stepsons, Harold Jokinen, Jr., of Ashtabula, and Christopher Jokinen of Missouri City, Texas; brother, Dr. Robert McGehee and wife, Dr. Jane Bussey McGehee, of Benbrook, Texas; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

