Gayla McGee
Oct. 6, 1949 - April 16, 2020
Gayla McGee of Woodway, TX, beautiful wife of Michael McGee, Sr., and loving mother of her sons, Michael Jr. and Kevin, has gone to be with her family in heaven. She transitioned peacefully after breakfast on Thursday morning, April 16, 2020, at 70 years of age.
In addition to her husband and two sons, she is survived her by her brother, James Bowen; and sister, Norma Jo Smith. Preceding her in death are her mother and father, Norman and Jewel Bowen; as well as her brother, Larry Bowen, also of Waco.
Gayla's legacy includes her son, Michael McGee, his wife, Susan, and their children, Trey and Lillie; along with her son, Kevin McGee, and his wife, Kimberly, and their three children, Kaleb, Kaley, and Kristie.
The family invites you to honor Gayla's memory on Saturday, April 18, at open casket in-home visitation. Due to current conditions, this will be an all day event, and we ask that people arrange a time between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. to come visit with family by calling 254-652-7955. You are encouraged to leave a message of condolences and sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
