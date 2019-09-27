Ernest McFarlandJuly 13, 1944 - Sept. 25, 2019On Tuesday, September 25, 2019, Ernest Dee McFarland Jr., loving husband, father, and grandfather, went to be with his Lord at the age of 75, quietly at his home in China Spring, TX.Ernest was born on July 13, 1944, in Bel Air, MD to Ernest and Mary (Civerolo) McFarland. He received his Engineering degree from Texas Tech University in 1973 after serving four years in the Marines as an A6 Intruder mechanic. On December 23, 1967, he married his high school sweetheart Marcella White. They were married for 51 years and raised two children.He had a passion for his kids and grandkids, always involved in their many sports adventures. He enjoyed water sports, snow skiing, camping, and the many McFarland family reunions with his two brothers. He loved singing in the church choir as well as being involved in many church activities.Ernest was preceded in death by his father, Ernest, Sr.; and mother, Mary and stepfather, Pat Haynes. He is survived by his wife, Marcy; two children, Becky and Ernest and their spouses, Brain and Tiffany; grandchildren, Tiffani, Caden, Braxton, and Teagan; brothers, Jim and Jack and their wives, Renee and Dana; and several nieces and nephews.A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the China Spring United Methodist Church, 12301 Yankie Rd. Flowers or condolences may be sent to 5708 B Foxborough Dr. Waco, TX, 76708."Enter his gates with thanksgiving; and his courts with praise. Give thanks to him and praise his name." Psalms 100:4 - Dad we know you are singing now.Special Thanks to the wonderful staff of Interim Hospice for the loving care of our loved one.
