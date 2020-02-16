Ann McFarlandJuly 26, 1925 - Feb. 7, 2020Ann H. McFarland was born July 26, 1925, in Otto, Texas. She left this world for Heaven on Friday, February 7, 2020.She was preceded in death by her husband, Ira Maurice McFarland, on March 25, 2012; her parents, Oscar and Anna Hoffman; her brother, Clarence O. Hoffman; and her sister-in-law, Angela Hoffman.Ann is survived by her daughter, LeAnn (Joseph) Diou; her grandchildren, Donovan Maurice Diou, Dustin Myles Diou, and Lauren Nichole (Joseph) Diou-Garza. She is also survived by her nieces; Gail Kuehl, Georgean Byars; her nephew, Alan (Wanda) Hoffman, as well as her great-nieces, nephews, and cousins.We, her family, remember in gratitude her friends and family in Mart, Texas, for their love, help, and support. It was a comfort to know that while she lived there alone, she was watched over. She missed everyone so much and loved you all dearly.We are grateful also to Christus Hospice for their guidance and support. Their caring staff were always there when needed.There are not words to express our deep gratitude to Shelly Gerber and her team who patiently, tirelessly, and with enormous love, cared for Mom. Without their support we would have felt lost.A memorial service will be held in Mart, Texas, at a later date. To honor her memory, donations may be made to The First United Methodist Church Of Mart or the charity of your choice.Arrangements entrusted to Guardian Funeral Home - Corpus Christi, Texas.
