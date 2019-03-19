Era Mae McFallsOct. 22, 1931 - March 16, 2019Era Mae Scott McFalls, of Waco, left her earthly body to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the age of 87. Her family and friends feel blessed to have had her in their lives because of her strong faith, unconditional love, strong work ethic and being the best cook in the family.Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 19, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 20, at Lake Shore Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rosemound Cemetery.Era was born in 1931 in West and was baptized at St. Mary's Catholic Church in West.She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her beloved husband, Richard E. McFalls Sr.; mother, Wilhelmina Uptmore Black; stepfather, J. T. Black; and four of her brothers, Billy Scott, Robert Lewis Scott, Tex Black, and Rocky Black.She was the eldest of 11 children and is survived by six of her siblings, Jesse Scott and wife, Marietta, of Waco, David Scott and wife, Linda, of Clifton, Donald Scott and wife, Nancy, of Waco, Patsy Webb of Waco, Sylvia Gaylor and husband, Don, of Waco, and Yvonne Webb and husband, Lonnie. of Riesel; and sister-in-law, Billie Black of Hallsburg.She is survived by her three children and their families, Deborah Dover and husband, Eric, of Weatherford, Rick McFalls and wife, Debra, of Grand Prairie and Steve McFalls and Carolyn of Red Oak; six grandchildren, Brian Dover of Dallas, Jennifer McFalls of Lawrence, KS, Stacey Metzler and husband, Steve of Brock, Scott McFalls of Red Oak, Ryan McFalls and wife, Lori, of Grand Prairie and Amy Cosper and husband, Matt of Mart; eight great-grandchildren, Danielle Tucker, Matthew Cosper, Abby Cosper, Cooper Cosper, Rylan McFalls, Ryder McFalls, Emily Metzler and Evelynne Metzler; two great-great-grandchildren, Briar Rose Tucker and new baby girl, Tucker, due this week. She is also survived by her best friend of more than 55 years, Betty Hoff of Lewisville.This wonderful woman was known as a loving mother, joyful sister, Memaw, and Aunt Scottie to more than 30 nieces and nephews from her and Richard's families. She told everyone how blessed she always felt to be part of such a big crazy, but loving family.Thoughts and memories may be shared at w.ww.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
