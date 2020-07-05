Rusty McDugald Oct. 16, 1948 - July 1, 2020 Rusty McDugald, 71, passed away peacefully at home with his family the morning of July 1, 2020, in Chalk Bluff. Private burial will be held at a later date at Moore Cemetery in Chalk Bluff. Rusty served in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1969. He worked as a truck driver most of his life, retiring in 2014. Rusty was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Debbie (Taylor); his mother, Joan Wilson and father, Stewart Bill McDugald. He is survived by his daughters, Rachel Flanary and husband, Robert; grandsons, Shelby and Regan, Stacy Harkins and husband, Gary; sisters, Linda Cannon, Debbie Tucker and husband, Jimmy, Jo D. Wilson and husband, Roger; and brothers, D.L. Wilson and wife, Mary, Larry Wilson and wife, Deborah; and many nieces and nephews. Rusty also leaves behind his great "Bar Family" from the Quitting Time Club. The family would like to send a special Thank You to Kindred Hospice for their great care. Since Rusty loved racing and is the person responsible for D.L.'s racing career, he ask for memorials can be dropped off or mailed to any Bancorp Bank in memory to "D.L. Wilson Racing Team for Daytona 2021".

To plant a tree in memory of Rusty McDugald as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

