Rusty McDugald Oct. 16, 1948 - July 1, 2020 Rusty McDugald, 71, passed away peacefully at home with his family the morning of July 1, 2020, in Chalk Bluff. Private burial will be held at a later date at Moore Cemetery in Chalk Bluff. Rusty served in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1969. He worked as a truck driver most of his life, retiring in 2014. Rusty was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Debbie (Taylor); his mother, Joan Wilson and father, Stewart Bill McDugald. He is survived by his daughters, Rachel Flanary and husband, Robert; grandsons, Shelby and Regan, Stacy Harkins and husband, Gary; sisters, Linda Cannon, Debbie Tucker and husband, Jimmy, Jo D. Wilson and husband, Roger; and brothers, D.L. Wilson and wife, Mary, Larry Wilson and wife, Deborah; and many nieces and nephews. Rusty also leaves behind his great "Bar Family" from the Quitting Time Club. The family would like to send a special Thank You to Kindred Hospice for their great care. Since Rusty loved racing and is the person responsible for D.L.'s racing career, he ask for memorials can be dropped off or mailed to any Bancorp Bank in memory to "D.L. Wilson Racing Team for Daytona 2021".
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Police: Mother left three young children alone in disorderly home
-
Hewitt police find 171 grams of crack, make arrest
-
Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in McLennan County; 'clusters' of infection seen
-
Webb vs. web: Waco doctor debunks COVID-19 conspiracy theories, tries to build trust
-
Lorena PD: Man arrested in choking assault on woman, threats to witnesses
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.