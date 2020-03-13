Victoria McDowell

June 9, 1918 - March 9, 2020

Victoria McDowell passed away March 9, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 14, at Greater Ebenezer B.C. Burial will follow at Oakwood.

