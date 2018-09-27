John McDowellJan. 2, 1943 - Sept. 21, 2018John D McDowell, 75, went to be with Jesus, Friday, September 21, 2018, after experiencing heart failure while visiting family in Phoenix, Arizona. A service celebrating John's life will be held at 1:00 p.m., September 28, 2018, at First United Methodist Church Waco, 4901 Cobbs Dr., with Wayne Williams and Travis Phillips officiating. Visitation and a light lunch will be in the chapel from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., preceding the service.John McDowell was born, January 2, 1943, in Memphis, Tennessee, to John and Jane McDowell. He lived in Blytheville, Arkansas, and graduated from Blytheville High School in 1960. He graduated from the University of the South, Sewanee, Tennessee in 1964 and received his commission into the United States Air Force. He married his high school sweetheart in 1963 and after graduation they were stationed in Germany where he spent four years serving his country.After returning from Germany, he went into management with Montgomery Wards which sent his family to San Angelo, Big Spring and then Waco. After 10 years, he entered the mortgage banking industry, and then started McDowell's EZ Pay which he owned and operated for 25 years.John was a faithful man. He was devoted to the Lord, to his wife, to his children, and grandchildren. He prioritized them above all else. He also had a great love for his country and for traveling with his family. Finally, he loved sports—all kinds, but especially Baylor sports. He spent many of his days coaching his kids, refereeing, watching, and supporting his favorite teams. It can also be said of John that whatever he did and wherever he went, he made a friend, and he made that friend laugh.John was preceded in death by his parents.He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Marble McDowell; children, Scott McDowell of Waco, Allison Nance and husband, David, of Amarillo, Texas, and Joy Phillips and husband, Travis, of Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren, Caroline, Claire, and John David Nance and Ellie, Sarah Grace, Emily, John Wesley, Lydia, and Mary Elizabeth Phillips; one brother, Jimmy McDowell of Hot Springs, Arkansas; and many nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to Antioch Phoenix Building Fund (1125 N. Dobson, Chandler, AZ 85224 or www.antiochphx/give) or First Methodist Church Peru Fund.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
