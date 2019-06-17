Donald McDowellMarch 18, 1954 - June 9, 2019Donald McDowell passed away June 9, 2019 in Austin, TX. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 18, at Greater Ebenezer B.C. Burial will be in Oakwood.Survived by his mother, Victoria McDowell; brothers, Michael (Janice) McDowell and Gary Kieth (Gilda) McDowell.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

