Ronald K. McDonaldMay 8, 1051 - May 10, 2019Ronald K. McDonald "Birdie" passed away May 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Antioch Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.A gentle, caring giant went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 10, when Ronald K. McDonald, affectionately known as Birdie, passed away surrounded by his loved ones. Birdie was born May 8, 1951, in Waco, Texas, to Willie and Mae Etta McDonald. As the third child to this union, Birdie quickly became known as the outgoing, energetic son that loved to talk. His mother, Mae Etta, shared that Birdie's ability to converse non-stop reminded her of a bird chirping and hence the nickname "Birdie" was born.Birdie never met a stranger and easily became a friend (or cousin) to so many. Known for his contagious smile, he was voted "Most Popular" his senior year at Moore High School where he graduated in 1969. Upon graduation, Birdie enlisted in the United States Army wherein he served and fought in the Vietnam War. After an honorable discharge, Birdie pursued higher education, obtaining an associate degree in general business from McLennan Community College.While attending college, Birdie started his professional career as an attendant at his Uncle Jerry's gas station, McDonald Mobile. This was the place where Birdie learned the value of hard work and loyalty. Birdie took those skills and went on to have a long, successful career of 37 years at the United States Postal Service wherein he retired in 2009. While working at the Post Office, Birdie was introduced to Christ by a coworker, the late Rev. Austin L. Dunn. Through this connection, Birdie accepted Christ and attended Liberty Hill Baptist Church and Pleasant Hill Baptist Church under Rev. Dunn. In November 1989, Birdie and his family joined Antioch Missionary Baptist Church serving under the leadership of Rev. Fabian K. Jacko. Birdie was active in the church and faithfully served in many areas, including Brotherhood, Male Chorus, Sunday School, and Bible Study. Birdie also served in several leadership roles, including trustee, deacon, and Treasurer of the Finance Committee.One of his favorite pastimes was the fellowship with the Seasoned Saints auxiliary. Known for his generosity, Birdie loved to sponsor the youth and seniors on church outings and conferences along with visiting the sick and shut-in members. He looked forward to delivering Thanksgiving baskets during the holiday season.Birdie was a devoted husband and father that provided unwavering support to all his family. He meant so much to others as well. In fact, Birdie became "Uncle Birdie" for cousins and friends alike. He enjoyed traveling and taking family vacations, especially cruises, the most. When not traveling, Birdie enjoyed playing dominoes and watching his two favorite teams, the Dallas Cowboys and the Baylor Lady Bears, in action. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mae Etta Gamble McDonald; father, Willie D. McDonald; son, Christopher McDonald; father-in-law, Jeffie C. Cyrus. His memories will be cherished by Linda, his devoted and loving wife of 46 years; two sons, Cedric McDonald of Columbus, Ohio, and Byron McCutcheon of Dallas, Texas; three brothers, Willie McDonald, Jr. (Belinda) of Waco, Texas, Paul McDonald (Ann) of Fort Worth, Texas, and Darrell McDonald (Bridgette) of Kennedale, Texas; four granddaughters, Sierra Young of Waco, Texas, Brianica McCutcheon of Houston, Texas, Brinequia Ray (Gregory) of Houston, Texas, and Jonnecia Brooks of Houston, Texas; ten great-grandchildren, a host of brothers and sisters in law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.A special thanks to Bluebonnet Health Services for their unwavering love and support!In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Cancer Society; 1700 Lake Success Waco, TX 76710 or your favorite charity.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
