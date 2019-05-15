Ronald K. McDonald
May 8, 1951 - May 10, 2019
Ronald K. McDonald "Birdie" passed away May 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 18, at Antioch Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
Linda, I am so very sorry to hear about your loss of your precious husband. Praying for you daily to get thru this tough time. God Bless you and your family.
Marilyn Winford Bulverde, TX
Linda, our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. May the Lord comfort you and your family. Drew & Barb Hubbard Waco Tx
