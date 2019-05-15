Ronald K. McDonald

May 8, 1951 - May 10, 2019

Ronald K. McDonald "Birdie" passed away May 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 18, at Antioch Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.

Marilyn

Linda, I am so very sorry to hear about your loss of your precious husband. Praying for you daily to get thru this tough time. God Bless you and your family.
Marilyn Winford Bulverde, TX

Barbara Hubbard

Linda, our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. May the Lord comfort you and your family. Drew & Barb Hubbard Waco Tx

