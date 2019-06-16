Ronald "Birdie" McDonaldMay 8, 1951 - May 10, 2019To all our friends and family - Your prayers and words of comfort will never be forgotten. Whether it was phone calls, texts, flowers, cards, hugs or other expressions of love, your thoughtfulness meant more than words can describe. Moreover, your charitable contributions to the American Cancer Society will help others that have been diagnosed with cancer. A special thank you to our Antioch and Second Baptist church family, our friends at the U.S. Post Office, Moore High School Class of 1969, Southwestern Bell/AT&T, Coldwell Bank Apex, real estate community and civic organizations. You all are simply the best! Continued blessings upon each of you!The family of Ronald "Birdie" McDonald
