Mozelle McDonaldJune 18, 1925 - July 9, 2018Mozelle McDonald, age 93 of Moffat, went to her eternal home in glory, Monday evening, July 9, 2018, at Scott and White Medical Center, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 14, 2018, at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, with Rev. Carl Love officiating. Burial will follow at Moffat Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 13, 2018, at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Mrs. McDonald's name to the Moffat Volunteer Fire Department, 5660 Lakeaire Blvd, Temple, TX 76502.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

