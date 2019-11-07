Prentice McDanielJan. 1, 1929 - Oct. 26. 2019Prentice "Prent" McDaniel, 90, of Valley Mills, Texas, peacefully passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral services which will be held at 9:30 a.m., November 9, at Peace Lutheran Church with Pastor Stephen Rynearson officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park.He was born to Claude and Carrie McDaniel in Briggs, Texas, January 1, 1929. Prent traveled the world while serving in the U.S. Navy from 1948 to 1969, receiving several medals and ribbons during his 21 years of service. Following his transfer from activity duty, he worked with his brother as a painter until his retirement in 1993. In his spare time, he enjoyed pitching washers and horseshoes, playing dominoes and the odd card game. For many years on Saturday nights he would take his wife and daughter out dancing; he could cut-a-rug. In the later years of his life when his health conditions diminished, he resided with his granddaughter, Lelainya Rippy, who cared for him until his passing.He was predeceased by his wife of 37 years, Lilie McDaniel; daughter, Deborah McDaniel; and sister, Shirley.From his most recent marriage, Prent is survived by his daughter, Shannon Langford; three stepdaughters, Nina Piper, Regina Rooks, and Linda Hill; and two stepsons, Larry Chandler and David Chandler; five sons from his previous marriage, Prentice McDaniel, Jr., Danny McDaniel, Jerry McDaniel, Bobby McDaniel and Eddie McDaniel. He is also survived by his brother, Howard McDaniel; and 13 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren.Prent was well loved and will be greatly missed.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
