Jesse Myron McDaniel, Jr.Nov. 29, 1934 - Dec. 9, 2019Jesse Myron McDaniel Jr., 85, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019. Services will be 12 p.m., Thursday, December 12, at OakCrest Funeral Home followed by burial at Waco Memorial Park with Military Honors.Myron was born November 29, 1934 to Julia and Jesse Myron McDaniel Sr, and was a lifelong Waco resident. He graduated from Waco High School in 1953 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. His basic training was in Great Lakes, Ill. On August 23, 1956, he married Patsy Schaefer. He graduated from Baylor University with a business degree in 1957, and moved to Dallas to serve in the Navy for three years as a Petty Officer 2nd Class.Myron returned to Waco in 1960 to start a family and operate McDaniel Garage for over 40 years. He had a passion for cars and racing, receiving numerous awards over the years in both go-kart and dirt racing. He was a Master Mason for over 50 years and a recipient of the 32nd Degree of Scottish Rite.Survivors include his wife, Patsy McDaniel; son, Mark McDaniel and wife, Charlotte; daughter, Jill Wilkerson and husband, Leroy; grandsons, Weston Wilkerson, Heath McDaniel, and Cameron McDaniel; granddaughters, Whitney Wilkerson and Haley Wilkerson; and nieces and nephews.All who knew him loved him.Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
