Erick McCulloughMarch 15, 1970 - Jan. 7, 2019Erick McCullough, passed Monday, January 7, 2019. Funeral service will be at 1 pm, Saturday, Jan. 19, in the chapel of Dorsey Keatts. Interment at Chalk Bluff.Dorsey-Keatts - WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

