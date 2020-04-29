Betty McCullough
March 24, 1939 - April 26, 2020
Betty J. McCullough, 81, of Waco, passed away at her home on April 26, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 1, at OakCrest Funeral Home with the Rev. Kip Osborne officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard. State required social distancing will be practiced at both events, and wearing facial masks is encouraged.
Betty was born in Mexia, Texas, on March 24, 1939, to Ed and Thera Tacker. She graduated from Mexia High School in 1957. Betty was a member of the Mexia Black Cat band where she played the French horn. Betty attended Baylor University and Tyler Business College. Betty was the pianist for Dean Daniel Sternberg in the Department of Music. In later years, she worked for Dean Angus McSwain at the Baylor Law School as registrar.
Betty married the love of her life, Jay R. McCullough, on August 6, 1959. She was a legal secretary and retired from the Fulbright Winniford Law Firm. With a passion for retail and ladies' fashions, Betty opened several boutiques, Something Different, and had shops at Sironia, Shops of River Square, Salado and Canton. She specialized in ladies clothing, jewelry, hats, purses and accessories.
Betty was a member of Western Heights Baptist Church and the Sarah Sunday School Class. She enjoyed Lady Bears Basketball, Stars Over Texas Jamboree (and was one of their biggest fans), the Dallas Cowboys, traveling, playing cards, and spending time with her family and friends. She loved gospel music, especially the Gaithers Vocal Band and a local gospel quartet consisting of Kip Osborne, Ricky Berrier, Raymond Hill and Tom Waden.
Betty was predeceased by her husband, Jay R. McCullough, and her parents.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan Medica and husband, Julio; sons, Jay R. McCullough, Jr. and wife, Amanda, Stephen McCullough and wife, Angela; brother, John Tacker and Patty Rogers; sister, Cathy Hickman and husband, David; grandchildren, Jonathan, Emily, Matthew and Melanie McCullough, Francesca Miranda and husband, Louie; one great-grandchild, Irvin Miranda; special cousins, Bob Tacker and wife, Cindy, and Carolyn Shilling and husband, Jimmy; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.
The family has designated Meals on Wheels P.O. Box 85, Waco, Texas 76703 for memorials.
