Kamesha McCrearyJuly 15, 1980 - July 26, 2018Kamesha Devon McCreary, of Waco, passed away, July 26, 2018. Funeral services at 1 pm, Sat., Aug. 4, at Life Cathedral Worship Center. Burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

