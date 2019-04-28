Zachary McCrawApril 19, 1989 - April 24, 2019Zachary Dwayne McCraw went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on April 24, 2019. Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 30, at the OakCrest Funeral Home with burial at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, April 29 at OakCrest Funeral Home.Zachary was born April 19, 1989, in Waco, to Curtis Dwayne and Donna Lynn McCraw. He was a 2007 graduate of Midway High School and an active member of the Antioch Community Church.Zachary is survived by his mother, Donna Lynn McCraw; grandmother, Delores Cates; aunts and uncles, Kevin and Debbie Gilmore of Roundrock, and Timothy and Jan Cates of Porter; great-aunt and great-uncle, Don and Wanda Henthorn of Purdon; and by his cousins, Cameron Gilmore, Hayley Gilmore, Hannah Gilmore, and Piper Cates; as well as his girlfriend, Caitlynn Cox.He was preceded in death by his father, Dwayne McCraw; and grandparents, Charles Cates, E. H. McCraw, and Barbara Aston.Zach loved his family and friends. He served on many local and international mission trips, and worked in many jobs focused on helping people in need. His favorite scripture was Malachi 4:2: "But for you who fear My name, the sun of righteousness will rise with healing in its wings; and you will go forth and skip about like calves from the stall."Pallbearers will be Tim Cates, Kevin Gilmore, Cameron Gilmore, Patrick Nolan, Justin Wallace, and Ryan Kleine.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation at: donate.epilepsy.com/donate.Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
