Erica McCrary-LanierDec. 19, 1990 - Dec. 10, 2019Erica Shagaliah Monique McCrary-Lanier, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, December 20, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St., in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, December 21, at Living Word COGIC, 1005 Dunbar Street, in Waco.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.
