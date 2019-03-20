Elbert McCraryMay 17, 1933 - March 18, 2019Elbert J. McCrary, 85, of Waco, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. A funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 22, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, with an interment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery, where full military honors will be rendered by the USAF. A visitation with the family will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 21, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.Elbert was born, May 17, 1933, to Elbert and Ada Thomas McCrary in Colquitt, Georgia. He graduated High School from Tifton, GA, and was a member of Salem Baptist Church. As a child, he worked with his family on the farm. He joined the United States Air Force. During that time, he was stationed at James Connally Air Force Base, where he met and married the love of his life, Mary Sue Patterson. He served in Vietnam and Korea, and was awarded the Bronze Star before retiring after more than twenty years' service. Following this, he was employed by Cox's Department Store for twenty years. He enjoyed playing dominoes and cards, riding motorcycles, and traveling.Elbert was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jewel, Worth, Howard, and Earl; sisters, Vena Lee Bennett and Doris Johnson.Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Mary; children, Kenneth and Susan McCrary, Carl Lee and Linda McCrary, and Donna McCrary; grandson, Grayson McCrary; and sisters, Mary Lou Lux, Joyce Hall, and Ruby Summers.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
