Trent McCoySept. 4, 1980 - Aug. 28, 2019Trenton Blake McCoy, age 38, of Peyton, Colorado, formerly of West, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 6, 2019, at West Brethren Church in West, followed by military rites conducted by West Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel.Trent was born September 4, 1980, in Houston, the son of James "Jimbo" and Dolores (Beseda) McCoy. He attended West schools and was a 1999 graduate of West High School where he participated in football and the West High School Band. Trent proudly served in the United States Army as a medic, with tours in Afghanistan and South Korea. In December 2014, Trent was honorably and medically discharged from the Army. On July 2, 2016 he was united in marriage to Lynn Seeley in Maple Grove, MN. Everyone who knew Trent was aware of his great sense of humor and his gentle soul. He loved visiting and shooting the breeze with family and friends, and he especially loved his wife and daughter, who were the lights of his life. Trent loved watching Adelynn play, with her abundant energy and happy spirit. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers fan. He loved scuba diving with his Dad, going to concerts, and putting his medical expertise to use in the military and wherever he could. Trent also loved to travel with his favorite trips being to Las Vegas and Mt. Rushmore. He was a member of VFW Post #4819, and the Wounded Warriors.Trent was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Willie and Annie Beseda; paternal grandparents, Mickey and Carol McCoy; uncle, Ben Beseda; and brother-in-law, Patrick Seeley.Survivors include his beloved and devoted wife of three years, Lynn McCoy and daughter, Adelynn Anne, both of Peyton, CO; his parents, Jimbo and Dolores McCoy of West; brother, Preston McCoy and wife, Angela, of Plano; two nephews, Christian McCoy and Ian Cordell of Plano; parents-in-law, Todd and Laurie Seeley of Plymouth, MN; brother-in-law, Kevin Seeley of Plymouth, MN; and many extended family and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for Adelynn Anne's college fund or to the Wounded Warrior Project.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
