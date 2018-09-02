William Henry McCoy, Jr.March 14, 1927 - Aug. 31, 2018William "Bill" Henry McCoy, Jr., 91, of Gholson, passed away peacefully with his family at his side, Friday, August 31, 2018, at his residence.Visitation with his family will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 4, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. The funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 5, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Moore Cemetery in Chalk Bluff.Bill was born, March 14, 1927, in Eagle Lake, LA to William Henry McCoy, Sr. and Cora Phillips McCoy. He and his family moved to Killeen in the 1950's where he owned and operated McCoy TV & Appliance. He later moved to Waco in the 1960's when he purchased and operated the Yellow Cab Company until the early 1970's. He then founded and operated the original Melody Ranch which lead to his 2002 induction into the Music Association of Central Texas for his many contributions to Central Texas Music. After selling the Melody Ranch, he ventured into Metal Building Construction and opened Loop 340 Overhead Door. As a retirement project, he built and opened McCoy's Bargain Barn where he enjoyed many days drinking coffee and visiting with his many dear friends. Bill spent his days sitting on his back porch with Patsy, his beloved dog, while watching his grandkids. He also enjoyed watching Little League baseball games and football games and his daily trips to Papa Bears with Katie Bug to have coffee and chips with his dear friends, Bill and Elizabeth Gregory.He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters and four brothers; and his son, Richard Glenn McCoy.Bill is survived by his daughter, Becky Bearden and husband, Ed; grandson, Billy Chalfant; granddaughter, Tina Rogers and her finace', Steve McKinney; great-grandchildren, Katie Rogers, Parker Rogers, Tanner Chalfant, and Rebecca Chalfant; many nieces and nephews; and his furbaby and bestfriend, Patsy.The family would like to thank Jim Avara and Debbie for the care and friendship over the years and a thank you to Jeremy Liles, Shamyra Coe and Alfonso Orocio for their care and comfort.Pallbearers will be Tony Castillo, Nick Castillo, Adam Castillo, Billy Chalfant, Gary Myles and David Moon.In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill's memory may be directed to Chalk Bluff Volunteer Fire Department.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
A collection of photos from the life of Sen. John McCain, from his time as a prisoner of war during Vietnam, to his campaigns for president and his long career as a U.S. senator from Arizona:
- Updated
WASHINGTON — John McCain lived most of his life in the public eye, surviving war, torture, scandal, political stardom and failure, the enmity of some colleagues and the election of President Donald Trump.
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.