William Littleton McCorkle June 16, 1926 - July 10, 2020 William (Bill) Littleton McCorkle, Ph.D. passed away on July 10, 2020, at Providence Park Nursing Home in Waco, Texas, where he lived with his wife, Patricia Josephine McCorkle (Kenepaske). Dr. McCorkle, the son of Carrol and Ruth McCorkle, was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri. After graduating from college, he began a long career in journalism at the Kansas City Star in Kansas City, Missouri. While reporting on his City Hall beat, Dr. McCorkle met the love of his life, Patricia, with whom he just celebrated a 61st wedding anniversary. In 1968, he was awarded a Doctorate in History by the University of History. His dissertation was entitled "Nelson's Star and Kansas City-1880 to 1989." After retiring from the Kansas City Star, Dr. McCorkle began an academic career as a journalism professor—first at South Dakota State University, and then at Baylor University in Waco, Texas.Throughout his life Dr. McCorkle enjoyed professional sports, good conversation-particularly about politics-and good food. He had an excellent sense of humor and an infectious smile. Dr. McCorkle is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; three grandchildren, Kayla Shamblin, Sydney Jobe, and Brooklyn Jobe; his sister-in-law, Lore Kenepaske; and numerous nieces and nephews. Dr. McCorkle's and his wife's daughter, Melissa McCorkle, predeceased him. Dr. McCorkle's family plans a private memorial service in the future. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

