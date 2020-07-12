William Littleton McCorkle June 16, 1926 - July 10, 2020 William (Bill) Littleton McCorkle, Ph.D. passed away on July 10, 2020, at Providence Park Nursing Home in Waco, Texas, where he lived with his wife, Patricia Josephine McCorkle (Kenepaske). Dr. McCorkle, the son of Carrol and Ruth McCorkle, was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri. After graduating from college, he began a long career in journalism at the Kansas City Star in Kansas City, Missouri. While reporting on his City Hall beat, Dr. McCorkle met the love of his life, Patricia, with whom he just celebrated a 61st wedding anniversary. In 1968, he was awarded a Doctorate in History by the University of History. His dissertation was entitled "Nelson's Star and Kansas City-1880 to 1989." After retiring from the Kansas City Star, Dr. McCorkle began an academic career as a journalism professor—first at South Dakota State University, and then at Baylor University in Waco, Texas.Throughout his life Dr. McCorkle enjoyed professional sports, good conversation-particularly about politics-and good food. He had an excellent sense of humor and an infectious smile. Dr. McCorkle is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; three grandchildren, Kayla Shamblin, Sydney Jobe, and Brooklyn Jobe; his sister-in-law, Lore Kenepaske; and numerous nieces and nephews. Dr. McCorkle's and his wife's daughter, Melissa McCorkle, predeceased him. Dr. McCorkle's family plans a private memorial service in the future. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Waco police to enforce mask order as McLennan County's COVID-19 rate among highest in state
-
Fifteenth person in McLennan County dies of COVID-19 as governor puts pause on elective surgeries
-
McLennan County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths as case count surpasses Bell County's
-
Score is love-love: Former Super Centex stars Rodney & Stacey Smith, Shawn & Hali Bell found winning partners
-
Waco man's near-fatal police encounter, wait in jail for mental health treatment highlight need for change, family says
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.