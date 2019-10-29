Peggy LaVerne McCookAug. 10, 1937 - Oct. 27, 2019Peggy LaVerne McCook, of Axtell, Texas, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019.Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m., Friday, November 1, 2019 at Hico Cemetery in Hico, Texas. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Bellmead Funeral Home.Peggy was born August 10, 1937.She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry McCook; son, Charles McCook; parents, Eula Mae and Cecil Bilton; and sister, Carolyn Feland.She blessed the lives of her children, Les McCook, Theresa Ballard, Charles McCook and Kay Tynes; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and countless others whose lives she touched, taught, guided, advised, loved and cherished.In honor of Peggy, we are asking attendees to wear purple.Pallbearers will be, Chris Ballard, Anthony Bilton, Mike Reams, Sean Kilgore, Brandon Red Elk and Tyler Summey.In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Alzheimer's association.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.
