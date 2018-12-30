Mary Frances McCollum Meader September 16, 1925 - December 29, 2018Mary Frances, age 93, passed away December 29, 2018 in Waco, Texas at Baylor Scott & White Hospital. Graveside services will be officiated by Pastor Kip Osborne at Waco Memorial Park in Waco, Texas on December 31 at 1:00 p.m.Mary Frances was born on September 16, 1925 in Waco, Texas where she was raised and educated. She married Burton Edd Meador, Sr. August 14, 1949 in Port Arthur, Texas. They enjoyed nearly 62 years together until his death May 30, 2011. Mary Frances worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone until the birth of her second son. She has been a member of Western Heights Baptist Church since 1970.Mary Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Bess McCollum; her husband, Burton; son, Robert Lloyd (Bob) Meador; brothers, Jack and Bob McCollum; sister, Lucy McMurray; and sisters-in-law, Marguerite and Louise McCollum. She is survived by her son, Burton E. Meador, Jr. and partner, Karol Griffiths of Austin; two precious grandsons, Robert David Meador and wife, Mary of Dallas, Texas and Sean Christopher Meador and wife, Riva of San Francisco, California; and nine nieces and nephews.Mary Frances was blessed with many people in her life that genuinely loved and cared for her, including Clare Crook, Jim Crook, Cortany Harris, Nancy Slaughter, Randi Greene, David Wallace, Michael Railey, and the special people at Meals on Wheels. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Meals on Wheels of Central Texas.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
