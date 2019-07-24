Fred McCollumApril 18, 1932 - July 21, 2019Fred McCollum, age 87, of West, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Waco. Funeral Services will be held 10 a.m., Friday, July 26, at First Baptist Church of West. Burial will follow at Bold Springs Cemetery near West. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 25, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel.Fred was born April 18, 1932, in Rosebud, the son of Homer and Lutitia (Swanzy) McCollum. He was a 1950 graduate of Rosebud High School and a 1962 graduate of Baylor University. Fred served his country with the United States Air Force during the Korean War. On August 11, 1962, he was united in marriage to Virgie Watkins in Marlin. Fred worked on the family farm, Old Corner Drug in West delivering for hospice patients, and General Tire and Rubber Company in Waco for over 36 years. He was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of West. He was also a member of the Rosebud Masonic Lodge. Fred spent many days of his life outdoors where he enjoyed tending to his cattle and ranch. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.Fred was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Don, George, Homer Jr., and A.J. McCollum Sr.; and sister, Neppie Lou Elsik.Survivors include his beloved wife of 56 years, Virgie McCollum of West; daughters, Lou Nan Tekell of Waxahachie, and Traci Champion and husband, Bud, of Buffalo; sister, Bettye Johnson and husband, Charles; sister-in-law, Billie McCollum; grandchildren, Mac Tekell, Jett Tekell, Laramee Champion, Montana Champion, Kirby Pruett, Kourtney Lenox and husband, Byron, and Dakota Champion and wife, Amber; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of West Building Fund, West Ambulance Association, or West Volunteer Fire Department.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
