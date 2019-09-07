John D. McClure, Sr.Dec. 10, 1935 - Sept. 5, 2019John D. McClure, Sr., 83, of Gatesville, Texas, best known as "Old Man John", passed away on September 5, 2019. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 9, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Oglesby, Texas. Interment will follow in Post Oak Cemetery, Oglesby, Texas. The visitation will be 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Cole Funeral Home in McGregor, Texas.John was born on December 10, 1935 on the family farm in Hamlin, Texas, to Acy Earnest McClure and Johnnie Annie (Early) McClure. He married Louise Goff on December 18, 1975 and they owned Central Texas Paint and Wallpaper, in Waco, for 25 years and he retired from Lowe's in Temple, Texas. John loved his family, his friends, his church, working in the yard, and he had a great sense of humor.Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Dewey Odel McClure, and Luther McClure; sisters, Mary Ann Helms and Patsy Ruth Bryant; and great-grandson, Daniel Bryan Cooper.Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Louise McClure; sons, John D. McClure, Jr. and wife, Debbie, of Gatesville, Jimmy McClure of Waco, Paul Matthews and wife, Deborah, of Hot Springs, Arkansas; daughters, Teresa Edwards and husband, Loyd, of Lorena, Paula Robbins of Gatesville, Cathy Burks and husband, Paul, of Belton; 15 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 120 College Ave., Oglesby, Texas 76561.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.