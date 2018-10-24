Louis McClaneMarch 18, 1941 - October 20, 2018Louis McClane, age 77, of Hewitt, passed away Saturday morning, October 20, 2018. A memorial visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 26, 2018, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel, 8220 Woodway Dr., Waco.Mr. McClane was born, March 18, 1941, in Limestone County, Texas, the son of the late Louis Daniel and Birta Mack (Clark) McClane, Jr. and was a 1959 graduate of Waco High School. On June 25, 1966, he married Sondra Elaine Meador in Waco, Texas.Much of Louis's life was spent in the auto parts business; having been employed by McDonald, Midway, Cobbs and Nappa Auto Parts. In 2011, he retired and devoted more time to his family, woodworking, vegetable gardening and camping and fishing. Also preceding him in death was his sister, Anne Church; and brother, David McClane.Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Sondra McClane; two daughters, Michele Shockey and husband, Glenn, Louise McKee and husband, Jesse; sister, Ruby McClane; five grandchildren, Garrett Shockey, Brandt Shockey, Elizabeth McKee, Steven McKee, and Amanda Mckee.The guest book is offered at www.gracegardensfh.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
