Charlotte McClanahanFeb. 9, 1932 - July 30, 2018Charlotte McClanahan, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, peacefully went to be with her Lord on July 30, 2018. A graveside service, dedicated to the glory of God and in celebration and thanksgiving for her life, will take place at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 1, at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, Texas, with Reverend Wes Keyes, Executive Director of Brother Bill's Helping Hand, officiating. A reception will immediately follow in the home of Richard and Sarah Downs.Charlotte was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to John and Grace Griesser. As a teenager, her family moved to Tyler, Texas. She earned her undergraduate degree at Stephen F. Austin State University and then began applying her extraordinary teaching skills at Moore Jr. High School, until she attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and earned her master's degree in art education in 1962. She returned to SFA and began her career as Assistant Professor of Art. Her love of mentoring students kept her in the education field, and she was asked to serve as Dean of Women at Oral Roberts University, Tulsa, Oklahoma, from 1966 to 1968.In the summer of 1968, she married John McClanahan and moved to Charlotte, North Carolina. Their only child, Mark, was born in 1971, and Charlotte committed herself to becoming a full-time mother. The family moved to Waco in 1976, where Charlotte supported her husband in his work at Baylor University and raised Mark. John and Charlotte retired to Dallas in 2010, and they recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.She was preceded in death by her parents. Charlotte is survived by her devoted husband, John; her loving son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Aimée; her beloved granddaughter, Della; and her dear sister, Lois Griesser, all of Dallas.Charlotte's life bore testimony to her strong Christian faith, and she will be remembered for her kind and sweet spirit.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to your most loved charity or church. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.