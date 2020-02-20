E. K. McClain Jr.Nov. 13, 1921 - Feb. 19, 2020E. K. "Mac" McClain Jr. passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 24, at Whitehall Cemetery with the Revs. Jimmy Dorrell and Andrew McClain officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday, February 23, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
