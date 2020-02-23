E.K. McClain Jr.Nov. 13, 1921 - Feb. 19, 2020E.K. "Mac" McClain, Jr., 98, of Waco, passed away February 19, 2020, at Ridgecrest Assisted Living. Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 24, at Whitehall Cemetery, in Woodway, Texas, with Andrew McClain officiating. The family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday, February 23, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco.He was born November 13, 1921, in Star City, Arkansas, to E.K. McClain, Sr., and Ila Irene Miller McClain. After graduating from Star City High School, Mac joined the United States Marine Corps in January 1942 and served in the South Pacific during WWII. In January 1946, he returned to Star City, where he courted and married Juanita Clematine "Clemmie" Saint on October 30, 1947. He joined the United States Army in September 1950 and was stationed in Korea. While in Korea he and Bill Hunt became friends and decided to start a business together when they returned home. In 1954 Mac moved Clemmie and their 5-year-old son, Scott, to Waco to establish Management Service for Doctors. Along with Tom Trice, the three of them served many of the local doctors for many years.Family was always first in his life. He coached his sons in baseball, was a Boy Scout leader, and showed his faith by example as he served in many capacities at Highland Baptist Church. He never said anything unkind about anybody and was always a gentleman in every way. After retirement, he spent time with grandchildren attending various programs, sporting events, and other activities. He loved playing golf and played every Monday until he finally quit both golf and driving at age 90.Mac was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 53 years; and sisters, Wanda Gardner, Myrtle Ann Frizzell, and Mary Cason.He is survived by sisters, Myrna Williams of Waco, and Louise Workman of Star City, Arkansas; children, Scott McClain and wife, Judy, of Waco; Steve McClain and wife, Janet, of Waco; and Lisa Powell and husband, Mike, of San Antonio. Surviving grandchildren are Andrew McClain and wife, Kara, of Towson, Maryland; Kacie Presley and husband, Bret, of Sneads Ferry, North Carolina; Jennifer McClain and fiancée, Vinny Lawlor, of Dublin, Ireland; and Mykal, Colton, and Sydney Powell of San Antonio. Great-grandchildren include Carter McClain, Trent McClain, Ben Presley, twins Sam and Joe Presley, Chloe Powell, and Brayden Bahl. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, their families, and other special friends.Honorary pallbearers are Chris Andry, Benny Cason, Jimmy Cason, Mark Frizzell, Neal Frizzell, Alan Lane Gardner, Larry Gardner, Bobby Tucker, John Williams, Randy Workman, and Rick Workman.The family would also like to thank the staff at Ridgecrest Assisted Living who so lovingly cared for him.Memorials may be made to Mission Waco, 1315 N. 15th Street, Waco, TX 76707.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
