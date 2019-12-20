Corine A. McClainOct. 11, 1928 - Dec. 11, 2019Corine A. McClain passed away December 11, 2019. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, at Greater Zion Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. A wake will be from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 20th.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

To plant a tree in memory of Corine McClain as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

