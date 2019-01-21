Alice Ruth McClainSept. 15, 1927 - Jan. 19, 2019Alice Ruth (Speaker) McClain, 91, a longtime resident of Hubbard, passed away Saturday, January 19, 2019 in Waco. Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 22 at First United Methodist Church of Hubbard with interment to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the church.To view the full obituary and sign the guestbook for Alice Ruth, please visit www.wadefuneralhome.net.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

