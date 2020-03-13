November 15, 1960 - March 9, 2020

Gone from this world but never to be forgotten, Gray Alan Williams McCants - graduate of the University of Winnipeg, seeker of spiritual truth, and champion of many less fortunate souls - passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. Services will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 14, at Central United Methodist Church with the Rev. Bob Rainey officiating. A private burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will begin at 12:45 p.m., Saturday, March 14, at the church prior to the service.

Born November 15, 1960, in Summerville, South Carolina, he was the beloved son of Major Bruce R. Williams, USAF, and Jane Gray McCants Williams.

He was preceded in death by his adoring father; grandparents; and great-grandparents for whom he was named.

He is survived by his mother; his brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Olga Williams; nieces, Heather Fulkerson and Rebecca Williams; nephew, Samuel Williams; great-nieces, Stella Fulkerson and PeytanWilliams; great-nephew, Spencer Fulkerson; and favorite Canadian cousin, Coraliene Mullen.

Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Hospital for Children. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Service information

Mar 14
Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
12:45PM-1:00PM
Central United Methodist Church
5740 Bagby Ave.
Waco, TX 76712
Mar 14
Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
1:00PM
Central United Methodist Church
5740 Bagby Ave.
Waco, TX 76712
