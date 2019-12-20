Peggye McCainJan. 27, 1932 - Dec. 16, 2019Peggye McCain passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. Services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel with Jimmy Dorrell officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, December 20, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Peggye was born January 27, 1932, in Moody, Texas, to Peace Marshall and Cordie Mae Baker Barrett. Peggye was educated in West, Texas. She worked at Baylor University and for many years was owner of the Heart O' Texas Speedway, along with her husband, Harold. She enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren, camping, and volunteering at the Harrison Center and Mission Waco.She was preceded in death by her son, Keith Lamar McCain; parents, P.M. and Cordie Mae Barrett; sister, Majorie Romine; and two brothers, Howard Barrett and James J. Linton.Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 69 years, Harold McCain; a sister, Katherine Whiteside of California; one daughter, Karen Kemp and husband, Kenneth, of Waco; granddaughters, Kourtney Suzette Glaser and husband, Jay, of Fort Worth, and Krystal Roxanne Lantz and husband, Josh, of Colleyville; great grandchildren, Gracelyn and Samantha Glaser and Liam and Finley Lantz; and nieces, nephews, many relatives and a host of friends.Pallbearers are George Green, James Klein, Jay Glaser, Josh Lantz, Gary Luft and Bob Plsek.The family would like to express their special appreciation to the Memory Care A staff at The Delaney of Lake Waco.Memorials may be made to Memory Care at The Delaney of Lake Waco or a dementia facility of your choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
