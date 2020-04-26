Rev. Peter J. McCabe April 25, 1938 - April 23, 2020 The Rev. Peter Joseph McCabe, III, a Catholic priest for 50 years, died on April 23, 2020, in Mexia, Texas, at the age of 81. He was born on April 25, 1938, in Beacon, New York, to Peter Joseph McCabe, Jr. and Julia Alesio McCabe. The Rev. McCabe attended St. Jerome's College in Kitchener Ontario, Canada. He also attended St. Joseph's Seminary and College in Yonkers, New York, Holy Ghost Seminary in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and Immaculate Conception Seminary in Conception, Missouri. The Rev. McCabe was ordained for the Diocese of Austin on May 30, 1970. His first assignment was as associate pastor at St. Mary Parish in Taylor, followed by serving at St. Joseph in Bellmead, St. Monica in Cameron, St. Mary in Lockhart, St. Luke in Temple, St. Mary in College Station, St. Julia in Austin, St. Joseph in Manor, St. Joseph in Mason, St. Elizabeth in Pflugerville, and St. Joseph in Dime Box. At various times, the Rev. McCabe was also in residence at Cristo Rey in Austin and St. William in Round Rock, as well as having served as Director of Southwest University Student Center in San Marcos, Chaplain at Holy Cross Hospital in Austin, Giddings State School and later as Chaplain at Evins Regional Juvenile Center in Edinburg, Texas. In 1977 to 1978, he did mission work in India where he worked with St. (Mother) Theresa of Calcutta. The Rev. McCabe was preceded in death by his parents; and is survived by his sister, Juliann Triola of Wappingers Falls, New York. A Vigil Service and Rosary will be held from 3 to 6 p.m., Sunday, May 3, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mexia (606 N. Bonham Street). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., May 4, at St. Mary Catholic Church. The Mass will be livestreamed on St. Mary's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/stmarysmexia. Burial will be in Wappingers Falls, New York.
